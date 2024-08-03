Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 2,882 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLDN. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $5,633,723.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,255,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,585,046.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Willdan Group news, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 14,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $462,497.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,269,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $5,633,723.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,585,046.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,288. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.34 million, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Willdan Group Profile

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.