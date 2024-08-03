Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 43,484 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,465,000. One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIOX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

BIOX stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $14.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $635.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,012.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.