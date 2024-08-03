Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 157.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in NOV in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Down 4.6 %

NOV stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62.

NOV Increases Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOV

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.