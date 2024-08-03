Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 9,273.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 314,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,360,000 after acquiring an additional 151,298 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,888,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,622,000 after purchasing an additional 68,728 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after buying an additional 56,126 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $2,170,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.15. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

