Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $157,000 Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $489,922,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,978,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,897,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76,882 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,007,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 572,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 934,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust
In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of VNO stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
About Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vornado Realty Trust
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.