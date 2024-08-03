Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $163,000 Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.17. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $154.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,406.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,537,096 shares of company stock worth $307,151,139 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

