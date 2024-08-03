Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $74.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.15). Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Tuesday.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

