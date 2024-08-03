Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $218,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 165,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 141,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,894,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $64.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average of $68.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

