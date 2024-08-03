Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $778,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,429.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $663,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $778,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,429.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,646. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Primoris Services Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $50.54 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

