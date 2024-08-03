Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 159.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. StockNews.com downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

