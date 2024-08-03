Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,617 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1,044.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 14,037 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

RKLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

