Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,289 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 165.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Backblaze were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Backblaze Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 48.62% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. Equities analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $66,615.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,058 shares of company stock valued at $131,703. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

