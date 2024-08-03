Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,285,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 80.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,976,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $191.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.30. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.95 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

