Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,844 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 4,150.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 40,474 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 56,345 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of HBB opened at $19.19 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $271.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.