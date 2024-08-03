Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of ERII opened at $16.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $933.91 million, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.23. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 million. Analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 35,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 772,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,445,904.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Moon bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $141,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 35,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $473,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 772,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,445,904.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,540 shares of company stock worth $1,207,620. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

