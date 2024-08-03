Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $389,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $7,018,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 7.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRMY opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

