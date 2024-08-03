Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLR. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 101.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

MLR stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $732.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $349.87 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Miller Industries

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.