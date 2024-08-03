Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,349 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after buying an additional 905,144 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,936,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,817,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,813,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,199,000 after purchasing an additional 291,734 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $367,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,587 shares of company stock worth $4,438,140. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

