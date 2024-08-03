Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 382,580 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 382,580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Copart by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

