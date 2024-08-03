Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 5,229 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of ECVT opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $782.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

