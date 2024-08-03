Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $155,000 Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 772 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLH. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $235.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.71. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $246.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

