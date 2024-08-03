Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 1,767.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,181,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $49,206,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $49,206,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAX opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.20. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $178.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

