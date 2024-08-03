Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viad by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viad by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,376,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE VVI opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $655.03 million, a PE ratio of -84.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.15). Viad had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $273.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.11 million. Research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About Viad

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

