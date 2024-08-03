Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 1.0 %

HCKT opened at $26.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $735.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About The Hackett Group

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.