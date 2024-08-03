Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Receives $48.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Lazard Price Performance

NYSE LAZ opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Lazard had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at $78,235,326.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,683,738 over the last ninety days. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,678,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,103,000 after acquiring an additional 152,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,043,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,031,000 after acquiring an additional 79,889 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the first quarter worth about $65,650,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $47,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

