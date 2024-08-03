LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $86.25, but opened at $90.50. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $86.18, with a volume of 57,176 shares changing hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMAT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,116,844.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,985,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,879,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,242 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.