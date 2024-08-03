LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.64.

LC stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 2.06.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.41%. LendingClub’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

