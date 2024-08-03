Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DRS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of DRS stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Leonardo DRS’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 165.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

