Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,509.34% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 16.1 %

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $417.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.