Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 186.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 17,797.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 80.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LILA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

LILA stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.33 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

