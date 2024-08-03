LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 211,626 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Articles

