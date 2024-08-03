Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) PT Raised to $16.00

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LINC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of LINC opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.30 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 124,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

