Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $221.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 200,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 27.2% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO opened at $195.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

