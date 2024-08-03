Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.43.

Shares of LECO opened at $195.84 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $261.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the first quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

