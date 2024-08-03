Lindenwold Advisors INC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $167.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

