Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Given New C$0.65 Price Target at CIBC

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$1.15 to C$0.65 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.82.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LEV

Lion Electric Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE LEV opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.67. The firm has a market cap of C$194.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The firm had revenue of C$74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.28 million. Research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.