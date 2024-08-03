Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Given New C$0.65 Price Target at CIBC

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$1.15 to C$0.65 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.82.
View Our Latest Analysis on LEV
Lion Electric Stock Down 3.4 %
Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The firm had revenue of C$74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.28 million. Research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lion Electric
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.