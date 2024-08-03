Lithia Motors, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Lithia Motors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $34.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $290.10 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $231.36 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.10 and a 200 day moving average of $273.75.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

