Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $276.33, but opened at $302.51. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $299.66, with a volume of 47,082 shares changing hands.

The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 889.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.10 and its 200-day moving average is $273.75.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

