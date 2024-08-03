Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,570 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Lithium Americas worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2,332.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAC. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $2.41 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

