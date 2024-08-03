Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Littelfuse by 28.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,565. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $247.10 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $275.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.49. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.50.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

