Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT Raised to $270.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LFUS. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.50.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $247.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total transaction of $568,796.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,565. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 216,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,916,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.