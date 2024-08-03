LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.32.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The company has a market cap of $94.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.73. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 120.76%. Analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Deneen Collins 23,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

