Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYG. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 89,948,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351,270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,166,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,775 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,625,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,528,000 after buying an additional 439,009 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

