LoneStar West (CVE:LSI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

LoneStar West Inc (CVE:LSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.71. LoneStar West shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 10,800 shares trading hands.
LoneStar West Stock Up ∞
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.71.
LoneStar West Company Profile
Lonestar West Inc is a Canada-based industrial service company. The Company is engaged in the provision of technical application of hydro-vacuum, vacuum, water truck and auxiliary services, primarily to infrastructure and oil and gas customers. The Company operates in the segment of providing vacuum and hydro-vacuum services for various industries in Canada and the United States.
