Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

