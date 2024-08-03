Loop Capital Upgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Buy

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56. Pegasystems has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $72.74.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon T. Rowlands acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.63 per share, for a total transaction of $504,218.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,966.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,254 shares of company stock worth $403,117. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pegasystems by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 15,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

