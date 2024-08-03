LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

LXP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.19 and a beta of 0.86. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

In related news, Director Arun Gupta bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

