M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Position Boosted by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 621.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 191,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 13,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 13.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 89.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $20,424,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

MHO opened at $153.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.27. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $173.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.22.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

