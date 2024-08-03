Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $62,529,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,371,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,996,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 332,465 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Macy’s by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,932,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,190,000 after purchasing an additional 253,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 531.00 and a beta of 2.18. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,300.00%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

