Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $52.39.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

